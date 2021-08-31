Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21 [Image 17 of 19]

    Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Air Chiefs from nations across the Indo-Pacific region view a flyover during the opening ceremony of the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2021. The symposium provided an opportunity for air chiefs across the Indo-Pacific region to share dialogue and to build mutual understanding of regional perspectives through bilateral engagements and multinational panels and meetings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 19:11
    Photo ID: 6821753
    VIRIN: 210831-F-EA289-0380
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21 [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indo-Pacific
    PACS
    Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium
    2021
    PACS21

