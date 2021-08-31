Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21

Air Chiefs from nations across the Indo-Pacific region view a flyover during the opening ceremony of the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2021. The symposium provided an opportunity for air chiefs across the Indo-Pacific region to share dialogue and to build mutual understanding of regional perspectives through bilateral engagements and multinational panels and meetings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

