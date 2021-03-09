Members associated with Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, participate during a 13 hour walk to commemorate 13 U.S. service members who lost their life in Afghanistan during a recent attack in Kabul, Sept. 3, 2021 at Andersen AFB. The event started with members from the 36th Wing honor guard presenting the colors and the national anthem playing, followed by an innovation from the chaplain and participating members walking around Arc Light Park from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to honor the 13 fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 18:48 Photo ID: 6821750 VIRIN: 210903-F-VU029-1180 Resolution: 5923x4231 Size: 1.9 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13 hour walk commemorating 13 lives lost [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.