    13 hour walk commemorating 13 lives lost [Image 3 of 6]

    13 hour walk commemorating 13 lives lost

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, host a memorial walk for 13 U.S. service members who lost their life in Afghanistan during a recent attack in Kabul, Sept. 3, 2021 at Andersen AFB. The event started with members from the 36th Wing honor guard presenting the colors and the national anthem playing, followed by an innovation from the chaplain and participating members walking around Arc Light Park from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to honor the 13 fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    memorial
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Afghanistan
    Kabul Attack

