PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Front Range Airmen pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird with U.S. Air Force Capt. Mike Bell, U.S. Thunderbird maintenance officer, after re-enlisting into the U.S. Air Force at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 25, 2021. The Thunderbirds were at Peterson AFB in preparation for the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on May 26, 2021. From left to right, Senior Airman Ericka Langhorn, Joint personal Property Shipping Office quality inspector; Senior Airman Danny Reed, 21st Security Forces Squadron base defense operation center controller; Senior Airman Christopher-John Doughty, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman; Staff Sgt. Courtney Thomas, 21st Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell non-commissioned officer in charge; Staff Sgt. Cameron Sarabia, 21st Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician; Master Sgt. Jeffrey Deaveiro, 21st Communications Squadron communications security manager; Master Sgt. Michael Coblentz, Space Operations Command executive services manager; Master Sgt. Adam Steward, 21st Operation Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight chief. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:25 Photo ID: 6821669 VIRIN: 210526-X-KF582-1003 Resolution: 8011x5504 Size: 18.03 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen re-enlist in front of Thunderbirds [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.