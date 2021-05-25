Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen re-enlist in front of Thunderbirds [Image 1 of 2]

    Airmen re-enlist in front of Thunderbirds

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Capt. Mike Bell, U.S. Thunderbird maintenance officer, administers the Oath of Enlistment to Front Range Airmen in front of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 25, 2021. From left to right, Senior Airman Ericka Langhorn, Joint personal Property Shipping Office quality inspector; Senior Airman Danny Reed, 21st Security Forces Squadron base defense operation center controller; Senior Airman Christopher-John Doughty, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman; Staff Sgt. Courtney Thomas, 21st Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell non-commissioned officer in charge; Staff Sgt. Cameron Sarabia, 21st Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician; Master Sgt. Jeffrey Deaveiro, 21st Communications Squadron communications security manager; Master Sgt. Michael Coblentz, Space Operations Command executive services manager; Master Sgt. Adam Steward, 21st Operation Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight chief. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6821668
    VIRIN: 210526-X-KF582-1002
    Resolution: 6320x4376
    Size: 12.6 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen re-enlist in front of Thunderbirds [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Peterson Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Re-enlistment
    Peterson AFB
    Peterson SFB

