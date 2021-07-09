Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard Okmulgee Readiness Center completes remodel [Image 3 of 4]

    Oklahoma National Guard Okmulgee Readiness Center completes remodel

    OKMULGEE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    The Oklahoma Army National Guard held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the reopening of the newly renovated Readiness Center in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

    The more than 24 thousand square foot building, home to 777th Aviation Support Battalion, 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 90th Troop Command, closed in June 2020 to undergo $6.3 million in renovations. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Leanna Maschino)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard Okmulgee Readiness Center completes remodel [Image 4 of 4], by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    Okmulgee Readiness Center

