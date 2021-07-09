Oklahoma National Guard Okmulgee Readiness Center completes remodel

The Oklahoma Army National Guard held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the reopening of the newly renovated Readiness Center in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.



The more than 24 thousand square foot building, home to 777th Aviation Support Battalion, 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 90th Troop Command, closed in June 2020 to undergo $6.3 million in renovations. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Leanna Maschino)

