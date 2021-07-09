Oklahoma National Guard Okmulgee Readiness Center completes remodel

Photo By Leanna Maschino | The Oklahoma Army National Guard held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the...... read more read more Photo By Leanna Maschino | The Oklahoma Army National Guard held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the reopening of the newly renovated Readiness Center in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The more than 24 thousand square foot building, home to 777th Aviation Support Battalion, 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 90th Troop Command, closed in June 2020 to undergo $6.3 million in renovations. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Leanna Maschino) see less | View Image Page

OKMULGEE, Okla. - The Oklahoma Army National Guard held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the reopening of the newly renovated Readiness Center in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Tuesday.



The more than 24 thousand square foot building, home to the Oklahoma Army National Guard's 777th Aviation Support Battalion, closed in June of 2020 to undergo $6.3 million in renovations.



Long overdue for upgrades and repairs, the renovations include a repair and remodel of existing brick and block building, additional office space to include a new room for nursing mothers, new plumbing, mechanical and electrical, fire protection, upgraded communication systems, improved force protection, a new gym, a mezzanine for storage, an expanded motor pool and more.



Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson spoke at the ceremony, mentioning the dedicated service of our Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, including those currently in Louisiana working in support of Hurricane Ida relief efforts.



"Armories are the cornerstone of our communities," said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. "This is a location where our Soldiers come to deploy across the world, whether it be down the street or on another continent."



Originally built in 1977, the renovations are expected to extend the life of the building by approximately 20 years and provide upgrades in the areas of safety, energy conservation, non-organizational and organizational parking, security fencing, and occupational health needs.