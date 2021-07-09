A Post Exchange is open for Afghan evacuees to shop at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 7, 2021, during Operation Allies Welcome. Afghan evacuees are able to purchase basic need items at these trailers. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Cerami/ 55th Signal Company)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:17 Photo ID: 6821658 VIRIN: 210907-A-DM672-029 Resolution: 5464x3643 Size: 9.34 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy Services [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Eric Cerami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.