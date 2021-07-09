Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Services

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. Eric Cerami 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    A Post Exchange is erected for Afghan evacuees to shop at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 7, 2021, during Operation Allies Welcome. Afghan evacuees are able to purchase basic need items at these trailers. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Cerami/ 55th Signal Company)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Services [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Eric Cerami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

