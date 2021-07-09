Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force McCoy conducts COVID-19 Testing [Image 4 of 4]

    Task Force McCoy conducts COVID-19 Testing

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Spc. Kenneth Bentzler, left, a motor transport operator for 1157th Transportation Company, and Spc. Nash Brickl, right, an ammunition specialist for 641st Troop Command Battalion assigned to Task Force McCoy, review digital information before conducting COVID-19 testing Sept. 7, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum/181st Infantry Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:17
    Photo ID: 6821649
    VIRIN: 210907-A-JL341-106
    Resolution: 3078x4336
    Size: 785.04 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: MADISON, WI, US
    Hometown: OSHKOSH, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force McCoy conducts COVID-19 Testing [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force McCoy conducts COVID-19 Testing
    Task Force McCoy conducts COVID-19 Testing
    Task Force McCoy conducts COVID-19 Testing
    Task Force McCoy conducts COVID-19 Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    DOD

    Afghans

    USNORTHCOM

    DOS

    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT