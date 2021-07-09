Spc. Kenneth Bentzler, right, a motor transport operator for 1157th Transportation Company, and Pfc. Kyle Kollath , left, an aviation operations specialist for 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment assigned to Task Force McCoy, review digital information before conducting COVID-19 testing Sept. 7, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum/181st Infantry Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:17 Photo ID: 6821647 VIRIN: 210907-A-JL341-095 Resolution: 4944x3648 Size: 933.23 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: MADISON, WI, US Hometown: OSHKOSH, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force McCoy conducts COVID-19 Testing [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.