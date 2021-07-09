A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile aircrew accompanied by a Coast Guard Marine Safety Center salvage engineering response team conducts a damage assessment overflight over Southeast Louisiana, Sep. 7, 2021. The Coast Guard SERT observed grounded vessels throughout Venice, Port Fourchon, Grand Isle, Larose and Houma, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 15:58
|Photo ID:
|6821576
|VIRIN:
|210907-G-JO805-1318
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard salvage engineering response team assesses damages during overflight [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
