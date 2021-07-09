Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard salvage engineering response team assesses damages during overflight [Image 4 of 8]

    Coast Guard salvage engineering response team assesses damages during overflight

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile aircrew accompanied by a Coast Guard Marine Safety Center salvage engineering response team conducts a damage assessment overflight over Southeast Louisiana, Sep. 7, 2021. The Coast Guard SERT observed grounded vessels throughout Venice, Port Fourchon, Grand Isle, Larose and Houma, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    TAGS

    hurricane
    USCG
    Louisiana
    Coast Guard
    District 8
    Ida

