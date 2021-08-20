Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Forces defends AUAB and evacuees [Image 1 of 3]

    Security Forces defends AUAB and evacuees

    QATAR

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Two members of the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron help a qualified evacuee Aug. 20, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:16
    Photo ID: 6821429
    VIRIN: 210820-F-XN600-1670
    Resolution: 5840x3487
    Size: 12.64 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces defends AUAB and evacuees [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security Forces defends AUAB and evacuees
    Security Forces defends AUAB and evacuees
    Security Forces defends AUAB and evacuees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT