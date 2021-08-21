Security Forces defends AUAB and evacuees

A member of the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron stands watch by the entrance of a hangar where qualified evacuees prepare for transit to their next destination Aug. 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

