The Coast Guard Cutter Hatchet transits the Houma Navigation Canal to Morgan City Sept. 7, 2021, to onload aids and assist with reconstituting the Maritime Transportation System. Reconstituting displaced aids to navigation throughout Southeastern Louisiana's ports and waterways is essential to ensuring port infrastructures, piers and navigable waterways are safe to transit and helps resume the flow of commerce throughout the heartland. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 10:46 Photo ID: 6821023 VIRIN: 210907-G-G0108-1004 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 562.85 KB Location: LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Hatchet supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.