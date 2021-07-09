Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Hatchet supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts [Image 6 of 7]

    Coast Guard Cutter Hatchet supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard Cutter Hatchet transits the Houma Navigation Canal to Morgan City Sept. 7, 2021, to onload aids and assist with reconstituting the Maritime Transportation System. Reconstituting displaced aids to navigation throughout Southeastern Louisiana's ports and waterways is essential to ensuring port infrastructures, piers and navigable waterways are safe to transit and helps resume the flow of commerce throughout the heartland. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Hatchet supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Hatchet
    Storm21
    USCGIda
    HurricaneIda

