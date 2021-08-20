The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper

A MQ-9 Reaper pilot assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron, conducts pre-flight checklists at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 20, 2021. The MQ-9 reaper is capable of carrying munitions, following high value targets for days at a time, has an extended loiter time and can be piloted mostly by itself. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

