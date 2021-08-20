Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper [Image 4 of 4]

    The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An MQ-9 Reaper sensor operator assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron, flies a mission at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 20, 2021. The MQ-9 reaper is capable of carrying munitions, following high value targets for days at a time, has an extended loiter time and can be piloted mostly by itself. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 08:18
    Photo ID: 6820841
    VIRIN: 210820-F-TB767-1026
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 985.41 KB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper
    The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper
    The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper
    The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Senior Airman Helena Owens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT