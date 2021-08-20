An MQ-9 Reaper sensor operator assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron, flies a mission at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 20, 2021. The MQ-9 reaper is capable of carrying munitions, following high value targets for days at a time, has an extended loiter time and can be piloted mostly by itself. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 08:18
|Photo ID:
|6820841
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-TB767-1026
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|985.41 KB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS
The 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron takes flight with the MQ-9 Reaper
