USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210906-N-NY362-1212 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 9, 2021) – An E-2D Hawkeye reconnaissance plane, attached to the “Tiger Tails” of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, launches from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Sept. 9. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 04:18 Location: ARABIAN SEA