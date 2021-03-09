USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (September 4, 2021) Seaman Jamie Dakis, from Tumon, Guam, chips paint aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 4. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

