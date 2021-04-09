PACIFIC OCEAN (September 4, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Classes Sean Noel, from Brooklyn, N.Y., left, and Raymundo Fuentes, from Los Angeles, Calif., right, utilize Drone Restricted Access Using Known Electronic warfare (DRAKE) to combat a stimulated unmanned aerial system (UAS) aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 4. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 22:25 Photo ID: 6820602 VIRIN: 210904-N-KF697-2001 Resolution: 3720x2976 Size: 313.69 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.