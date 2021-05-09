Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Billings Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CUBA

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210905-N-KY668-1069
     NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Sep. 5, 2021) – Cmdr. Brett Seeley relieves Cmdr. Brian Forster at a change of command ceremony aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sep. 5, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 20:14
    Photo ID: 6820487
    VIRIN: 210905-N-KY668-1069
    Resolution: 6607x3365
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: CU
    TAGS

    LCS
    Deployment
    LCSRON
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

