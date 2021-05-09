USS Billings Holds Change of Command Ceremony

210905-N-KY668-1069

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Sep. 5, 2021) – Cmdr. Brett Seeley relieves Cmdr. Brian Forster at a change of command ceremony aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sep. 5, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

