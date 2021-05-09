USS Billings' New CO Gives Remarks to Ship's Crew

210905-N-KY668-1187

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Sep. 5, 2021) – Cmdr. Brett Seeley gives his remarks upon relieving Cmdr. Brian Forster as commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sep. 5, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

