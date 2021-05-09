Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A member from the Gulf Strike Team stops at Armant Fleet in Vacherie, LA and assesses the barges to ensure there is no pollution, September 5, 2021. The Coast Guard continues to work with its partners to reconstitute ports and waterways throughout Southeast Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

