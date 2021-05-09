Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida

A member from the Gulf Strike Team stops at Armant Fleet in Vacherie, LA and assesses the barges to ensure there is no pollution, September 5, 2021. The Coast Guard continues to work with its partners to reconstitute ports and waterways throughout Southeast Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

