Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida

Members from the Gulf Strike Team drive along the levee of the Mississippi River to look for potential pollution, September 5, 2021. The barge shown is on a rocky shore line near Saint James, LA. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

