Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Members from the Gulf Strike Team drive along the levee of the Mississippi River to look for potential pollution, September 5, 2021. The barge shown is on a rocky shore line near Saint James, LA. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6820367
    VIRIN: 210905-G-ID129-1001
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 761.12 KB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida
    Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg
    hurricane ida
    post storm
    ID129
    storm21
    uscgida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT