ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 6, 2021) The Pakistan Navy frigate PNS Alamgir (F 260), German Navy frigate FGS Bayern (F 217), and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) sail in formation during a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Arabian Sea, Sept. 6. The exercise included advanced maneuvers and communication drills flexing the crews’ abilities to operate together in a dynamic environment, and test and refine combined command and control processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6820212
|VIRIN:
|210906-N-JW440-1001
|Resolution:
|4020x2261
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pakistan, German, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS
Pakistan, German, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Sea
