    Pakistan, German, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    ARABIAN SEA

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Rawad Madanat 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 6, 2021) The Pakistan Navy frigate PNS Alamgir (F 260), German Navy frigate FGS Bayern (F 217), and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) sail in formation during a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Arabian Sea, Sept. 6. The exercise included advanced maneuvers and communication drills flexing the crews’ abilities to operate together in a dynamic environment, and test and refine combined command and control processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6820212
    VIRIN: 210906-N-JW440-1001
    Resolution: 4020x2261
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PASSEX
    USS Shiloh (CG 67)
    Passing Exercise
    Pakistan Navy
    PNS Alamgir (F 260)
    FGS Bayern (F 217)

