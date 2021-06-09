Pakistan, German, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Sea

ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 6, 2021) The Pakistan Navy frigate PNS Alamgir (F 260), German Navy frigate FGS Bayern (F 217), and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) sail in formation during a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Arabian Sea, Sept. 6. The exercise included advanced maneuvers and communication drills flexing the crews’ abilities to operate together in a dynamic environment, and test and refine combined command and control processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

