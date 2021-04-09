Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida [Image 4 of 4]

    Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida

    DONALDSONVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    A child thanks Spc. Dylan Pacheco, a member of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, after Pacheco gives the family a tarp at a point of distribution site in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, Sept. 4, 2021. The Oklahoma National Guard is operating 13 PODs across seven parishes that supply local families with tarps, meals ready to eat, ice and water as part of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 10:20
    Location: DONALDSONVILLE, LA, US 
    TAGS

    Hurricane Ida
    Oklahoma
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    OKIda

