Oklahoma National Guard provides aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ida

Spc. Joseph Stiles, a Norman resident and architecture student at the University of Oklahoma, directs traffic at a point of distribution site in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, Sept. 4, 2021. Stiles is one of more than 400 Oklahoma National Guard members operating 13 PODs accross seven parishes that supply local families with tarps, meals ready to eat, ice and water as part of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones)

