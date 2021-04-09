VBAT Operations aboard USS Portland

Unmanned aerial vehicle operators supporting the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, recover a VBAT Unmanned Aerial System aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 5, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

