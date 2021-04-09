Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VBAT Operations aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 10]

    VBAT Operations aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    Unmanned aerial vehicle operators supporting the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, start the engine of a VBAT Unmanned Aerial System during preflight checks aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 5, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 08:43
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VBAT Operations aboard USS Portland [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Surveillance
    11th MEU
    UAV
    Drone
    VBAT

