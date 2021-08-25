Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 1 of 13]

    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A Reconnaissance Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts fast-rope training out of an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th MEU, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 25, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 06:02
    Photo ID: 6820002
    VIRIN: 210825-M-ET529-1005
    Resolution: 2956x4434
    Size: 491.31 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Essex
    Recon
    ACE
    11th MEU
    Fast-rope training
    ADRD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT