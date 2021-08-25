A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts fast-rope training out of an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th MEU, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 25, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 06:02 Photo ID: 6820007 VIRIN: 210825-M-ET529-1109 Resolution: 3867x5800 Size: 1.32 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADRD conducts fast-rope training aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.