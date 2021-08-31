Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Charlie Company QRF rehearsal [Image 6 of 14]

    BLT 1/1 Charlie Company QRF rehearsal

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, signals a thumb’s up on an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th MEU, during a quick reaction force rehearsal aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 31, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Charlie Company QRF rehearsal [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Charlie Co.
    11th MEU
    BLT 1/1
    QRD
    Quick Raction Force

