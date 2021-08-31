BLT 1/1 Charlie Company QRF rehearsal

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load onto an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th MEU, during a quick reaction force rehearsal aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 31, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

