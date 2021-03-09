Task Force - Holloman builds partition

An Airman from Task Force-Holloman uses a table saw on Aman Omid Village at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 3, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Daniel Rubio)

