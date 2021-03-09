Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force - Holloman entertains Afghan children [Image 1 of 2]

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    An Airman from Task Force-Holloman plays with Afghan evacuee child at Aman Omid Village on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 3, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Daniel Rubio)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 20:03
    Photo ID: 6819763
    VIRIN: 210903-F-FB145-1001
    Resolution: 2735x4103
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Task Force - Holloman entertains Afghan children [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force - Holloman entertains Afghan children
