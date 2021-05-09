Hurricane Ida: Signs of Progress

Louisiana - Lights are coming back on in parts of New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward. The area did not flood during Hurricane Ida as it did 16 years ago in Katrina. Thousands of power crews are working all weekend to restore electricity; In Chalmette (St. Bernard Parish) a grocery store opens. At left, a man holds a sign saying “At Capacity.” People are waiting patiently to get inside. More businesses are now opening in the area around New Orleans; Canal Street, New Orleans — Waffle House partially opened the day after the storm, workers say, with limited menu. Photos by John Mills, FEMA.

