Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida: Signs of Progress [Image 2 of 5]

    Hurricane Ida: Signs of Progress

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Louisiana - Lights are coming back on in parts of New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward. The area did not flood during Hurricane Ida as it did 16 years ago in Katrina. Thousands of power crews are working all weekend to restore electricity; In Chalmette (St. Bernard Parish) a grocery store opens. At left, a man holds a sign saying “At Capacity.” People are waiting patiently to get inside. More businesses are now opening in the area around New Orleans; Canal Street, New Orleans — Waffle House partially opened the day after the storm, workers say, with limited menu. Photos by John Mills, FEMA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6819663
    VIRIN: 210905-D-DD555-201
    Resolution: 2573x1448
    Size: 843.88 KB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Signs of Progress [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ida: Signs of Progress
    Hurricane Ida: Signs of Progress
    Hurricane Ida: Signs of Progress
    Hurricane Ida: Signs of Progress
    Hurricane Ida: Signs of Progress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Progress
    reconstruction
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    rebuilding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT