Various tactical support vehicles with the 61st Quartermaster Battalion are staged and ready to be used as part of Task Force 51, Baton Rouge, LA. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 15:22
|Photo ID:
|6819652
|VIRIN:
|210903-M-SV462-023
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 61st Quartermaster Battalion readies vehicles to support Task Force 51 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Robert White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
