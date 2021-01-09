Spc. Sean Mohan, 351st Psychological Operations Company, buckles his seatbelt as he prepares for the fording portion of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle driver's training course at Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 1, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bill Washburn/88th Readiness Division)
This work, Soldiers navigate with JLTV [Image 3 of 3], by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
