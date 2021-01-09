Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers navigate with JLTV [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldiers navigate with JLTV

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    Spc. Sean Mohan, 351st Psychological Operations Company, buckles his seatbelt as he prepares for the fording portion of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle driver's training course at Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 1, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bill Washburn/88th Readiness Division)

