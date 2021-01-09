Soldiers navigate with JLTV

Spc. Sean Mohan, 351st Psychological Operations Company, buckles his seatbelt as he prepares for the fording portion of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle driver's training course at Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 1, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bill Washburn/88th Readiness Division)

