Joint Light Tactical Vehicle driver's training students learn about the flexibility of the suspension and central tire inflation system at the obstacle course at Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bill Washburn/88th Readiness Division)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6819607
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-KP604-001
|Resolution:
|2736x1536
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers navigate with JLTV [Image 3 of 3], by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
