Soldiers navigate with JLTV

Joint Light Tactical Vehicle driver's training students learn about the flexibility of the suspension and central tire inflation system at the obstacle course at Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bill Washburn/88th Readiness Division)

