    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Evacuees board an Atlas Air aircraft for a departure flight from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to other onward locations Sept. 4, 2021. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 08:37
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlas Air aids OAR [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

