Atlas Air aids OAR

Evacuees board an Atlas Air aircraft for a departure flight from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to other onward locations Sept. 4, 2021. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

