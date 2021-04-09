Evacuees board an Atlas Air aircraft for a departure flight from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to other onward locations Sept. 4, 2021. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|09.04.2021
|09.05.2021 08:37
|6819514
|210904-F-VY348-0467
|7099x4887
|14.69 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|15
|0
This work, Atlas Air aids OAR [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
