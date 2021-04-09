Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210904-N-LN075-1027 [Image 3 of 4]

    210904-N-LN075-1027

    ARABIAN SEA

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210904-N-LN075-1027
    ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 4, 2021) Airman Lauren Slack, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), cleans the bulkhead in the ship’s hangar bay, Sept. 4. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 02:01
    Photo ID: 6819416
    VIRIN: 210904-N-LN075-1027
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 966.6 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210904-N-LN075-1027 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210903-N-OJ308-1006
    210903-N-OJ308-1008
    210904-N-LN075-1027
    210904-N-LN075-1005

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IWO JIMA
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT