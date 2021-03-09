210903-N-OJ308-1006

ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 3, 2021) Machinist Mate 2nd Class Joseph Reyes, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), takes a reading from a service turbine generator, Sept. 3. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

