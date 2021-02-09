Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division soldiers help arriving Afghan evacuees [Image 3 of 4]

    1st Armored Division soldiers help arriving Afghan evacuees

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Sgt. 1st Class Jeffry Silba, a Haskell, Texas native and platoon sergeant with Comanche Troop, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, carries a sleeping child off of an aircraft at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021. Silba helps the families disembark the plane by sometimes carrying children or bags of the Afghan evacuees. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 21:18
    Photo ID: 6819350
    VIRIN: 210902-A-FJ427-050
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: HASKELL, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division soldiers help arriving Afghan evacuees [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brandon Banzhaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

