1st Armored Division soldiers help arriving Afghan evacuees

Soldiers with Comanche Troop, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, escorts an Afghan family to the Arrival Departure Air Control Group after landing at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021. The troop is responsible for the reception, processing and transportation of the Afghan evacuees at the ADAGC. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US