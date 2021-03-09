210903-N-PC065-1038
CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 3, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) secure a fuel pump during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 3, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|09.03.2021
|09.04.2021 12:48
|6819180
|210903-N-PC065-1038
|6533x4355
|2.5 MB
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|3
|0
This work, USS Arlington Sailors Conduct Fueling Operations During a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
